Government banned purchasing vaccines for employees

The possibility that private companies could buy vaccines to immunize their employees against covid-19 was denied by the federal government on Wednesday (13), during a meeting between ministers and businessmen, as informed by the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Paulo Skaf, in an interview for CBN radio.

At the meeting, which was attended by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Élcio Franco, the proposal that a company with 100 thousand employees could go to the market to buy the vaccine and vaccinate its employees was discarded.

The message sent by the government is that the vaccination campaign in the country will be entirely centralized by the Ministry of Health, according to Skaf. Despite the ban, businesspeople were “more relaxed” about both the start and the pace of the national vaccination campaign.

The businessman guaranteed that the impression of inoperability and stagnation in relation to the vaccination process was not confirmed. For him, according to the information presented at the meeting with the ministers, “everything is prepared”. And he concluded: “What is missing is only the vaccine”.