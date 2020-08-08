Government accounts will be tagged with Twitter feature

With a new Twitter feature, a more direct communication between government officials and citizens will be provided. But how will Twitter achieve this? The platform has recently been on the agenda with the account blocking he entered with US President Trump. The social media platform will now start creating a private government label for government officials.

Direct communication between citizens and government with the new Twitter feature

With this new twitter feature, some government officials and public broadcasters directly affiliated with the state will have a special government tag.

There is currently no detail on how this tag will communicate directly. However, estimates are that people with this tag will be featured by Twitter.

But will all government officials be able to own this label? Unfortunately, this special label will be given to political figures who have the power to make statements on behalf of the state, in short, to make official statements.

The main purpose here is to highlight the official tweets from state officials. In particular, such a formula has been developed to prevent some state officials from spreading misinformation without the official opinion of the government.

Sensational heads of state such as US President Trump will not have this label. Of course, Twitter seems to be looking for ways to make the political tweets of political leaders like Trump less seen.

At the same time, with the Twitter feature, media institutions that are directly connected to the state or are financially under the influence of the state will also be able to interact directly with the citizen.

Twitter thinks that this will reduce the pressure exerted by the state on these media institutions. Preliminary work has begun in the USA, Russia, China, France and England for this new feature. The platform is expected to cover many more countries for its tagging feature.



