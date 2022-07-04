Gotham Knights Star Responds to Criticism of Missing Super Suits in Trailer

The Gotham Knights actor addresses the missing super suits after the release of the trailer for the upcoming DC TV show on the CW. While the Arrowverse is coming to an end, The CW is still dealing with new DC series that are approaching next season. As for DC TV’s next entry on the network, The CW will launch Gotham Knights in the 2022-2023 TV season from the writers and producers of Batwoman. Despite its connection to the already canceled Arrowverse drama, Gotham Knights will not be a spin-off of Batwoman and will have nothing to do with the upcoming video game of the same name.

The Gotham Knights series will tell about Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes after the mysterious murder of Batman. After murdering the Dark Knight, Turner is accused of the crime along with several children of some Batman villains. Although in the first season of Gotham Knights, the kids will have to work together to clear their name, they will also see how they will become a new generation of heroes in Gotham City. Despite the fact that the series will not appear until next year, the CW still released a pilot trailer for Gotham Knights back in May.

While the Gotham Knights trailer faced a lot of negative reaction, one of the criticisms was the lack of super suits, despite the fact that the series assumed they would become superheroes. However, one of the stars of the show assures fans that the costumes will definitely appear. Tyler Dichiara, who will play Cullen Rowe in Gotham Knights, recently made a Q&A video on his Instagram page where he received a number of questions related to the show. One of them was whether the characters would get costumes, and while DiCiara couldn’t mess that up, the actor teases with the caption that “DC always = super costumes.”

Obviously I can’t spoiler, but just keep your mind open, that’s all I’m going to say. Keep your mind open and just know that anything is possible!

Despite the completion of filming of the pilot series, Gotham Knights has been postponed to the middle of the 2023 season, along with the 9th season of “Flash” and the 3rd season of “Superman and Lois”. Anna Laure as Stephanie Brown, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela and Rahart Adams as Brody. “Supernatural” star Misha Collins also plays Harvey Dent, who will eventually become the DC villain Two-Face. David Alexander Miller will also appear as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, in the pilot episode of Gotham Knights.

Despite the fact that Carrie appeared in a prototype Robin costume in the Gotham Knights trailer, the disappointment of other characters in super suits is understandable. However, it’s worth remembering that, like many other DC series, Gotham Knights will serve as the origin story of most of these characters. In the first season of the series “Knights of Gotham”, children will grow up as the new defenders of Gotham City, which cannot be solved only in the pilot version. Besides Carrie, Stephanie and Harper are the only DC characters in the series who have costumed alter egos in the comics, known as Spoiler and Bluebird respectively. Hopefully, as season 1 of Gotham Knights films the rest of the episodes, there will be more clues about how and when super suits come into play.