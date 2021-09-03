Gotham Knights: New Art Unveiled; Game Will Have News In October

Gotham Knights: It’s been a while since we’ve had a lot of news regarding Gotham Knights, but this Friday (3) Warner Bros. and DC Comics have distributed a press release with some information related to the title and, to top it off, some new concept art.

The art you can see below shows Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin walking the streets of Gotham City, but without giving any great plot details or even an extra hint of what we’ll have in the game (except for the fact that, interestingly, the puddle forms what appears to be a Batman drawing).

Another detail mentioned in the press release is the fact that the game will be one of the highlights of the DC FanDome, and more information about the game will appear on Saturday, October 16th, starting at 2 pm GMT – and entitled to a novelty not previously revealed.

Gotham Knights is in production for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022.