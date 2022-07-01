Gotham Knights must have unique endings for each character

From all its marketing since the announcement, it becomes clear that Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood are the main attractions of Gotham Knights. For a while, the Court of Owls was the most intriguing and mysterious part of the early Gotham Knights advertising, especially before and during the official announcement of Gotham Knights. As for the other antagonists that players will meet in the open world of Gotham City, only a couple have also been revealed. Instead, the bat family continued to be the marketing center of Gotham Knights.

This may prove beneficial for WB Games Montreal, because with four potential main characters from which players can choose, there is certainly something to show everyone so that players are interested in one or many of them before the release of Gotham Knights. Gotham Knights is currently at the center of intermittent character lighting that highlights each character individually, and other details about Gotham Knights’ cooperative functionality have recently been suggested. But if Gotham Knights really wants its characters to stand out in the game, it needs to have unique cinematic endings for everyone.

Gotham Knights Cooperative focuses on player choice

Gotham Knights seems to want to emphasize player choice in every possible way, regardless of whether fans decide to play in single or cooperative mode. Based on previous clarifications about what players will and will not be able to do in single and co-op play, it has been stated that players can choose any playable protagonist they want at any time during Gotham Knights, or they can choose to play only one character at all times.

Similarly, a two-player co-op game still gives players that leisurely freedom to choose who they would like, and Gotham Knights even allows players to choose the same character together, roam Gotham and destroy thugs with two Batgirls if they so desire. This can greatly favor its post-launch content, which may or may not have a linear or restrictive character path.

Since players are not required to play for any one character at any time, this gives players maximum freedom of choice and allows them to adapt the gameplay exactly to their character’s preferences. For example, some fans will be interested in playing only Red Hood, while others will probably want to play for every Bat Family crime fighter throughout the Gotham Knights game.

Thus, players who only want to play as Robin will also not have to sit in episodes in which Nightwing is present in the script, and instead play for him, not to mention raising his level and collecting resources or blueprints for his character. Players can focus solely on who they prefer and spend all their time working exclusively on their progress.

The Gotham Knights narrative should also be adaptive

However, it is impossible to imagine that such a number of player choices would not affect how the Gotham Knights narrative was developed. Since some players can complete the entire walkthrough without ever playing, for example, for Nightwing, it is quite possible that as a result, the character may appear in a much smaller number of commercials and videos.

This can be mitigated by playing together, where there will be more characters at the same time, since Robin and the Red Hood can accompany each other anyway, while other characters can still only be seen if players visit the Bell Tower. The Nightwing gameplay demo featured a cut scene from Dick Grayson’s point of view, but if fans never even choose him as their playable character, it will be interesting to see if this cut scene will be completely omitted or certain characters and dialogues will be replaced instead.

If different characters have unique videos and unique interactions throughout the game, this will add a lot of opportunities for re-passing, since many videos and interactions will go unnoticed during initial launches. The characters talk to each other while out of the house, as well as through their messages, and this is probably where the players will hear the most from their bat family mates who have not been selected.

If different characters can be chosen at will, the videos will not be able to remain limited to scripted characters or dialogues appearing in any one place, except maybe the bell tower. Fans of the screensaver have seen, for example, that Nightwing interrogates a Penguin, instead any character interrogating him can be realistically shown. The characters apparently don’t have their own quests or missions depending on who is chosen, so cut scenes and plot twists like these should be fully adaptive if they really emphasize the player’s choices in an organic and integral way.

Unique character endings can be a funny badge of honor

Since fans can play for any character for any amount of time in Gotham Knights, it makes sense that the ending would be written taking into account the fact that not all characters could be played.