Gotham Knights is now official: Batgirl, Red Hood

It’s official now. Gotham Knights is the new game from Warner Bros. Montreal, the creators of Batman: Arkham Origins, that spin off of the Rocksteady saga in which we also played the Joker. The title will arrive in 2021 and will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. In it we will manage Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing and Robin, who will be alone in the defense of Gotham (“Batman is dead”) and they will have to face the dreaded Court of Owls and other villains like Mr. Freeze. The game will incorporate all kinds of novades to the original formula, as a cooperative mode for two people (although it can be played from start to finish alone); more vehicles (like the bikes from his first gameplay); and a new combat system with an RPG twist, in the style of the latest Assassin’s Creed. The character will level up, will have customizable equipment and in battle now, for example, the life bar of the enemies and the damage we do to them with each hit.

Although it remains to be confirmed if it is a direct continuation of Batman: Arkham Knight (from 2015), seeing its first synopsis it would not surprise us either: “Batman is dead. It is the turn of the Batman Family —Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin— of protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline its police and fear its criminals. You must become the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. ”

More Batman games on the way

The return of Gotham and DC to video games will be double, because apart from Gotham Knights we also have a new Suicide Squad game on the way, developed by Rocksteady Studios (the creators of Batman: Arkham Asylum and its sequels). It’s called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and it’s another of the great protagonists of this DC Fandome. Based on the comic of the same name, it will see the faces of the most famous villains and heroes of the DC factory. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Killer Croc, Katana, Rick Flagg and Boomerang on one side; and Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Green Lantern on the other. Now the big question that we are asked is whether both games will share a universe, with all that that implies.



