Gotham Knights Image Shows Court of Owls

The new Gotham Knights image showcases the Court of Owls, a secret society that rules Gotham from the shadows. The mysterious organization is presented as the main antagonist in Gotham Knights, which is expected to be difficult for the bat family to cope with.

The Court of Owls debuted in the first issue of New 52 magazine about Batman by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. In the comics, Batman needed the help of a family of bats to fight this enemy, but in Gotham Knights, the team of partners will have to deal with the Court of Owls on their own. Although The Court of Owls debuted in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Batman Run, the antagonist also made his way into other Batman media, such as the animated film Batman vs. Robin and the TV series Gotham. Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, the actors who played Batman and Riddler, expressed a desire to see the Court of Owls in the sequel to Batman. However, WB Games Montreal will soon lift the mantle of the Court of Owls with Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is teasing the expansion of the Court of Owls storyline on Twitter with a new promotional image that shows members of the secret society as well as their deadly killers, known as Claws. Little is known about the Court of Owls, but it can be interpreted that the various masks worn by the figures in the image are associated with a hierarchical position in society itself. The background of the image shows what could be a cave, presumably a hidden base, with claws climbing over rock formations.

The development studio is known for Batman Arkham Origins, which was a prequel to the Rocksteady Batman Arkham games. At the time of release, it was met with mixed reviews, but is now mostly regarded as an important addition to the Arkham universe. The events that follow the secret ending of Batman Arkham Knight are similar to the premise of Gotham Knights, although WB Games Montreal has stated that its new game is not related to the Batman Arkham games.

The Gotham Knights story trailer shows how the bat family is engaged in detective work to solve the mystery and uncover the truth about Gotham, while simultaneously figuring out what could have led to Batman’s death. This investigation leads them to a Penguin who hints at the danger level of the Court of Owls, an enemy who is always watching.

Gotham Knights is available on October 21, 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.