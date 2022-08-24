Gotham Knights Gets a New Release Date, Harley Quinn and Clay Face will be the main villains

A brand new look at Gotham Knights has revealed that Harley Quinn and Clay Face will be the main villains. Gotham Knights will be released on October 21.

The new trailer, shown as part of the Opening Night Live program at Gamescom 2022, drew attention to the Gotham Knights fraud gallery, which will feature Clay-Faced and Harley Quinn, as well as previously revealed villains Mr. Freeze, Penguin and the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights – Gamescom 2022

As announced during the show, Gotham Knights will be released a few days earlier and will be released on October 21 instead of the previously announced release date of October 25.

In Gotham Knights, players will take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin or Red Hood and take on the duties of the recently deceased Batman. Despite the fact that they are not related to the Arkham series of games and differ in many ways, there are still some similarities, including Gotham with the open world. However, don’t expect to find the Joker in an alley.

We’ve seen a lot more Gotham Knights this month thanks to IGN First. Among our collection of exclusives are the high—level gameplay of Red Hood, a story about how WB Montreal built a brand new Gotham with a 400-year history, how the version of Mr. Freeze was created for this game, as well as 28 superhero costumes from the game.