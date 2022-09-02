Gotham Knights Gets 10 New Minutes of Gameplay

Fans are counting down the weeks until the release of Gotham Knights, the latest open-world crime fighting game from developer Arkham Origins WB Montreal. While the game faced some delays back in 2021, Gotham Knights recently postponed the release date, which is almost unknown in today’s video game world, since so many developers are forced to inform fans about the unfortunate decision to postpone the launch. . As the new Gotham Knights release date approaches, WB Games Montreal is showing more and more of what fans can expect when they return to Gotham.

In a new 10-minute preview of the gameplay, Gotham Knights demonstrated their open world and how this version of Gotham will differ from previous representations that fans have seen in Arkham games. First, game director Jeff Ellenor discusses how players will be able to explore almost the entire open world of Gotham Knights from the very beginning. At a cursory glance at the map, it seems that Gotham is divided into five main areas, and most of these areas can be explored from the very beginning of the game.

Each area of the open world will have its own villains, actions and characters that the player will be able to interact with. In addition, those who wanted to see Gotham in daylight may be a little disappointed with Gotham Knights, since the game will not have a traditional day/night cycle. Instead, when exploring the world, players will always do it at night, seeing the sun only when they return to the Bell Tower, which serves as the headquarters for Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood and Batgirl.

Instead of changing day and night, Gotham Knights goes through a series of consecutive nights, with new actions and crimes to deal with, at the end of each day. These nights will also develop the stories of the villains in Gotham Knights, which give the player permanent missions that he can complete or leave completely alone if he wishes. Each main villain will have his own Night of Villains, which is more like a cinematic mission, where Batman’s iconic enemies realize their meanest plans.

Of course, since Batman is noticeably absent from Gotham Knights, many urban villains will probably see an opportunity to go crazy, creating as much chaos as they see fit. However, according to WB Games Montreal, if the player manages to gather enough information about his prey, he will be able to defeat it even during the Night of Villains.

Gotham Knights is scheduled for release on October 21, 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.