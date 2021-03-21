Gotham Knights: game postponed to 2022

Warner Bros. Games announced, in the early afternoon of Friday (19), the postponement of Gotham Knights to 2022. The game was scheduled for this year, however, without a specific date.

The announcement was made by the company’s Twitter. “We are giving more time to finish the game to deliver the best experience possible. We thank our incredible fans for the great support you are giving Gotham Knights. We are looking forward to showing new features of the game in the coming months ”, says the message.

No further details were given about the decision, nor was there a possible launch window for next year.

The title was announced in August 2020 during the DC Fandome event. Warner Bros. Games explained that it will not be a direct continuation of the Arkham franchise, as many expected.

Despite this, the game will also be in the open world and will have improved combat mechanics from the popular recent Batman series in video games. The characters Dick Grayson (Nightwing), Tim Drake (Robin Red), Jason Todd (Red Hood) and Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) are already confirmed.

Gotham Knights is still scheduled to be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.