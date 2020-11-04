Gotham Knights director explains why his co-op will be for 2

Warner Bros Montreal explains its goals with this ambitious title with a clear multiplayer focus. Its launch is expected in 2021.

Gotham Knights is one of Warner’s big bets for the future. The title, developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, is known together with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Rocksteady) as a response to all fans of the DC Comics universe in the video game sector, only in this case hand in hand of the Knights of Gotham. Patrick Redding, creative director of the work, has explained to IGN why the cooperative multiplayer mode will be for 2 and not for 4 players.

Always conceived as a game from the Arkham universe

“You can have four-player fighting experiences, [but] I think the more you try to lean on that, the more you end up having to create environments that really only work for that,” he begins by explaining. He adds: “If you look at the Batfamily fantasy and when these heroes get together, it’s often kind of a weird in-and-out scenario. They will be chasing and focusing their crime fighting efforts alone, and then they will cross paths and it will turn out that they are after the same guy. ” In that way, they join forces, but end up going their separate ways.

“Focusing more on the idea of ​​the immediate team of two allowed us to say, ‘Okay, we can build a world that works perfectly well for solo or pairs,’” so that the experience feels more authentic in pairs than with four roles at the same time.

In addition, they declare that it was always conceived as a title within the Arkham universe, but they pretend that it represents the beginning of something new; not the continuation of something already existing. We have recently learned that the game will feature an open and living world, but it is not being designed as a game as a service.

Gotham Knights continues to be in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Although they have committed to launching the game in 2021, it is still too early to know a specific release window.



