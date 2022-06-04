Gotham Knights deny All Ties to Upcoming TV Show

WB Games denies any connection between Gotham Knights and the upcoming TV show of the same name. Although the upcoming role-playing game from WB Games Montreal has a lot in common with the Batman: Arkham series, the studio has confirmed that Gotham Knights is not related to the Arkham universe. Instead, the developer of 2013’s Arkham Origins announced that it would serve as a full reboot of the series, even though the premise of the new game’s story coincides with the completion of 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

Gotham Knights was originally announced back in 2020 during the DC FanDome virtual event in the same year. The release was originally scheduled for 2021, but was eventually postponed until the end of this year, and the exact release date is October 25, 2022. Unfortunately, WB Games has announced that the game will not be released on all platforms on which it was expected. arrive at. The new game was expected to be a multi-generational title and will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it was recently confirmed that Gotham Knights will be exclusive to current-generation consoles along with a PC release.

The Gotham Knights Twitter account recently posted a tweet confirming that the game and the upcoming TV series of the same name are completely separate projects and are not related to each other in any way. Despite the fact that both the game and the TV show take place in Gotham after Bruce Wayne and the main antagonists are the Court of Owls, they are completely unrelated. In addition, the game is being created by WB Games Montreal, and the TV show is being developed by the CW and Berlanti Productions.

A message from the bell tower: the game #GothamKnights and the upcoming TV show of the same name are separate projects that are not related to each other in any way. We can’t wait for you to experience the action of our Gotham Knights soon.

— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) June 3, 2022

Although it is unclear what will be in the Gotham Knights TV show, WB Games Montreal has already revealed some plot and game elements of the upcoming game. Recent gameplay demos that have been released so far have focused mainly on the abilities of the game’s two characters, including showing Red Hood wielding magic in Gotham Knights, but they also hinted at many elements of his story, such as the Court of Owls being one of them. from the antagonists of the game.

The lack of any connection to the TV show may be good for Gotham Knights from WB Games Montreal, as it allows developers to create their own narrative for the game. Although having the same name is unfortunate, it shouldn’t be difficult for people to distinguish both properties from each other. The independent existence of both should be good news for fans interested in seeing how Gotham lives without the legendary Batman guarding it.