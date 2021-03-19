Gotham Knights delayed to 2022! Details

Warner Bros Montreal decides to delay Gotham Knights to further polish the game, thanking fans of the franchise for their patience and support.

During the last months we have seen many details arrive about Gotham Knights, either about its world or also about its characters, having thought that its development was going from strength to strength, although it seems that after all, it is not like that. Thus, the studio in charge, Warner Bros Montreal, has decided to delay it until 2022 in order to polish it even more.

“We will give more time to the game to create the best possible experience for the players,” they said from the Canadian study on Twitter. “Thanks to our amazing fans for their tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showing more of the game in the months to come.”

In this way, Gotham Knights joins an already considerable number of video games that have been delayed until next year, a list headed by titles such as Gran Turismo 7 or Hogwarts Legacy, the long-awaited adventure set in the Harry Potter universe.

All the details of Gotham Knights

As we said before, we already know many news about Gotham Knights regarding the Batman Arkham saga, in which Warner Bros Montreal already worked on Batman Arkham Origins. Mainly there are two unpublished characteristics, and one of them is the presence of NPCs in Gotham City, with a world that “will have a lot of variety, a lot of complexity and you will see it evolve, being modified and adding elements as the player advance in history. ”

Also, and like the Suicide Squad game run by Rocksteady, it will have a 2-player cooperative mode. A few weeks ago they explained the reasons why they did not decide to expand that number to 4, having everything to do with the creation and development of the world.