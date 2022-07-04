Gotham Knights’ Court of Owls & Mr. Freeze Hints at a Big Problem

Gotham may have lost its Batman in Gotham Knights, but players will still have to face some of its most iconic and eclectic villains, including the Court of Owls and Mr. Freeze. Both have become iconic antagonists since their inception, but having both in the same game can be a problem considering how different they are.

The version of the Court of Owls in Gotham Knights is not identical to the comic iteration, but its essence is the same: The Court is a secret organization that manipulates Gotham from the shadows and is run by many of Gotham’s wealthiest citizens. As the main antagonists of the game, they must become a frightening and unique challenge for the protégé of the late Batman. However, they will not be alone, as previous trailers have shown that Mr. Freeze will be another villain that the titled knights must face. Choosing to adapt both of these villains could be a sign of broader problems with the Gotham Knights narrative.

Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls are certainly an integral part of the Batman myths, but they tend to shine in completely different circumstances. The Court of Owls is sinister and terrifying, more intelligent and well-connected than many of Batman’s villains gallery. The debut of the Court of Owls in the Gotham Knights trailer was appropriately frightening, complemented by the sinister tone of the trailer. Mr. Freeze, meanwhile, has acquired a more cartoonish reputation that can cause a serious tonal clash.

Gotham Knights Villains Hint At Serious Tone Issues

The Court of Owls is a relatively new addition to DC comics, debuting in 2011 as the first villains Batman faces in the New 52 continuity. Since their inception, they have been portrayed as puppeteers in Gotham’s history for hundreds of years, influencing politics and industry to steer the city in their favor. They send brutal killers named Claws to do their dirty work when influence is not enough, and constantly plot against Batman, whom they consider the biggest threat to their rule. The Court of Owls is a great choice to become antagonists in the story of Batman’s apparent death, as they are full of courage to act more openly than ever and wrest control of Gotham from its remaining defenders. However, one of the demonstrations of the Gotham Knights gameplay showed that the Court uses some kind of reinforcing fog in battle and is reborn with a fog resembling the Lazarus Pit, which may be a sign of a less strict adaptation of the villains.

Meanwhile, Mr. Freeze is inherently a less serious character. His name, his appearance, and many of his characteristics definitely belong to the comic, but they fall far short of the atmosphere needed to conduct the Court of Owls in a tonally consistent manner. The origin story of Mr. Freeze got a new life thanks to “Batman: The animated series”, in which the motivation for curing his wife’s incurable illness is rather poetically presented. This has given the character a certain level of seriousness that has become the new standard, but despite his background, his premise may be too outlandish to be taken seriously next to bureaucrats with old money corrupting Gotham.

Gotham Knights villains are just a microcosm of its tonal problems: the designs and abilities of its main characters have already caused some negative reaction. When the gameplay demo showed that the Red Hood in Gotham Knights has superpowers, many fans scratched their heads. Although the Red Hood is not completely insulated from the supernatural elements, they were far from being able to jump over the Gotham skyline. The tonal inconsistencies of the villains, visuals, and game mechanics are discouraging, given the game’s promising premise. If Gotham Knights can’t masterfully fulfill her role, she’ll end up confused about who she wants to be.