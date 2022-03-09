Gotham Knights Confirms Its Final Release Date

Gotham Knights: Warner Bros Montreal already indicates on the calendar the final release date of Gotham Kngihts. We will be able to play it from October 25, 2022. Gotham Knights once again indicates its release date on the calendar. The new adventure of the DC universe in the video game will debut on October 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

“Gotham will always need its heroes,” the official Twitter account begins in a short message. “Get ready for an unprecedented adventure on October 25, 2022,” they conclude. The confirmation appears just 48 hours after Steam’s database detected a test of the game. Its weight, 82.41 GB, is the only specific data shared by the file, which has already been deleted.

Gotham Knights, the universe of the bat in cooperative format

One of the peculiarities of Gotham Knights with respect to the Batman Arkham saga is the possibility of sharing the experience with a friend. Fleur Marty, its executive producer, assured in an interview that the fight has been redesigned to fit a second partner.

“Of course, we’re still a brawler, and some of the mechanics won’t feel alien to someone who has played and enjoyed the Arkham series, but in many ways it’s very different,” he said. Of course, the fact that it shares certain elements with the work of Rocksteady does not mean that the ties go further. They are not part of the same universe; will narrate an original story.

Remember that the Warner Bros Montreal title will allow us to play as Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood or Nightwing, who will have to take care of the city in the absence of the Dark Knight. Despite its cooperative features, it can be enjoyed alone as just another singleplayer adventure. Initially, its launch was expected sometime in the past 2021. The problems derived from the pandemic were the main trigger for delaying it for another 12 months.