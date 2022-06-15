Gotham Knights: Batgirl, Nightwing & Red Riding Hood Murals Take Over the City

Four murals depicting the main characters of Gotham Knights have been unveiled in Montreal to promote the upcoming DC game. The murals are within walking distance of the studio where Gotham Knights was developed, and are a must-see for Batfamily fans. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood were all featured in their design from the game, in which Batman’s former pals battle a ghostly Court of Owls, the equivalent of Batman’s Illuminati.

In Gotham Knights, various Batman proteges, such as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, stand up to defend Gotham from the Court of Owls after the death of the Dark Knight. The gameplay and story trailers caused mixed reactions: complaints ranged from the fact that the battle does not seem as smooth as in the widely known Batman: Arkham series from Rocksteady, to some character models that do not look like their comic counterparts. Jason Todd’s Red Hood, in particular, has been the victim of ridicule on the Internet, as the character boasts a physique more reminiscent of a tank to match his style of play.

The company WB Games Montréal announced on Twitter about its latest collaboration with the marketing agency LNDMRK within the framework of the Mural Festival in Montreal. In this collaboration, four local artists have created impressive murals for each of the DC Gotham Knights game heroes. All the murals are within walking distance of each other, for example, Jonathan Bergeron’s Nightwing can be found at the intersection of Cartier and Marie-Anne streets, Kevin Ledo’s Robin goes to the intersection of the plateau of Rue and Saint-Denis, the Red MORT Cap is on the side of the building in Saint-Urbain and Villeneuve, and the duo of Lacey and Leila Batgirl is just a few steps away from the WB Games studio in Montreal, where Gotham Knights was developed, located where de la Visitation meets Lafontaine.

The murals will be on display throughout the year, until June 2023, which will give DC fans from around the world enough time to see them firsthand after the completion of Gotham Knights, the release date of which is October 2022. Unfortunately for past generation console players, WB Games announced last month that instead of releasing a cross-gen release as previously planned, it would make Gotham Knight exclusive to the current generation, as would Rocksteady’s DC counterpart, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. This means that the planned release of Gotham Knights on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has been canceled, and now the game is released exclusively on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Fans seem to be responding well to the Gotham Knights murals as the hype surrounding the title’s October release grows. Many residents of Montreal have already announced that they plan to personally visit the DC-themed artwork along with other impressive murals on display at the popular Mural Festival, which runs until June 19. Meanwhile, fans can expect new Gotham Knights trailers. and the gameplay that will be released when WB Games Montréal is getting ready to launch.