Gotham Knights, Avance: Batman (no) Vuelve

Warner Montreal inherit Arkham IP and decide to look at Gotham’s cubs and the dreaded Court of Owls. “If you become something more than just a man, if you dedicate yourself to an ideal and if they can’t stop you, then you become something totally different: A legend.” Ra’s al Ghul, Batman Begins

We are in 2015. Rocksteady says goodbye to the IP that it developed from scratch, and that in 2009 not only raised the bar for superhero games to the same levels of perfection as a Bioshock or Uncharted, but also created a school – the system combat for example. After the masterful Batman: Arkham Knight, Warner Interactive entrusts the witness to WB Games Montreal, a studio with experience in the saga after signing the port of Arkham City to Wii U, and taking charge of Arkham Origins, the unjustly forgotten Batman in the remastering of the series to PS4 and that it has the best final bosses of the entire saga.

In these 5 years we have been faithfully waiting for the saga to continue, listening in the last 2-3 years many rumors: What if a game with Damian Wayne -Bruce’s son with Talia al Ghul-, what if an Origins 2, what if one based on the Court of Owls …

The Night of the Owls

Batman does not return. Can not. The first trailer of Gotham Knights makes things clear from the beginning starting with a shocking message from Bruce Wayne, warning his ‘family’ about his death … A death that the criminals of Gotham will soon know, and therefore fall over the city.

In Warner’s first IP game in 5 years, it’s surprising that we aren’t going to control Batsy, but Gotham’s ‘cubs’: Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. In fact we have an interesting mix: On the one hand the Gotham Knights, who have their own comic that spanned from 2000 to 2006, and in which they focused on the ‘family’: Alfred Pennyworth, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle , Catwoman, as well as several of the villains.



