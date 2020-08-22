Gotham Knights announced for next generation consoles

After many rumors and an interactive game with clues, WB Montreal today announced Gotham Knights, the next game based on the Batman universe. However, do not expect to see the dark knight here, as the protagonists of the new title are your main allies: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. The game will take advantage of the number of characters to offer cooperative gameplay with special attacks and other unique mechanics.

The plot follows the alleged death of Bruce Wayne in an explosion, which creates a scenario in which his companions must take on the fight against crime following the instructions left by the bat man in a letter. As speculated, the members of the Court of Owls will be the antagonists of the plot. It is a criminal organization made up of the wealthiest families that has controlled Gotham City for millennia, created in 2011 by comic artists Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

During the presentation, Fleur Marty, senior producer at WB Montreal, stated that “you are not trying to be the new Batman, you are trying to be your own superhero”. The studio also confirmed the presence of XP for the characters, in addition to constant updates that will keep Gotham City alive. A little more than 7 minutes of gameplay were also released, which you can check below:

Gotham Knights arrives in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It is worth remembering that today Rocksteady Studios, responsible for the previous titles in the Batman: Arkham saga, will reveal more details of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, your next game based on the famous team of villains of the same name.



