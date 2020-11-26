GOT7’s Yugyeom shows off his charm in Last Piece teaser

Yugyeom shows a captivating look inside the MV set for Last Piece, the song that GOT7 will be promoting during their comeback.

Following the premiere of Breath as a pre-released single, GOT7 is gearing up for the release of Breath Of Love: Last Piece, a full-length album that will showcase a new era of music for the idol group. The boys will be starting promotions for this record material, and Yugyeom closed the individual teasers for their upcoming music video.

Previously, GOT7’s social media shared sets of photos for each member of the group, but this time small video clips were revealed that show us one of the looks that the idols will wear.

YUGYEOM WILL CAPTIVATE YOU WITH HIS IMAGE IN THE LAST PIECE TEASER

The video starring the maknae of the JYP Entertainment group places us again in an art gallery, a space that was shown at the beginning and end of the MV for Breath. This time, the vocalist wears an outfit in reddish and black colors while showing off his long dark hair.

Yugyeom stands near a wall looking at the hanging pictures, but he gradually begins to turn, casting a look at the camera that made his fans’ hearts race. With the release of this teaser, GOT7 fans are anticipating other details that will be revealed to increase the excitement for Breath Of Love: Last Piece.

