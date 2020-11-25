GOT7’s Youngjae falls in love with fans in Last Piece

GOT7 is ready to surprise Ahgase with their new album “Breath of Love: Last Piece”, Youngjae was in charge of capturing his best photos in the new teaser.

JYP’s K-pop group is about to put together the last piece of the puzzle in their love trilogy that includes “You calling my name” and “Not by the moon.” Previously, the boys premiered “Breath,” a pre-release song ahead of their comeback on Friday, November 30. Youngjae stole the spotlight from the camera in a new teaser.

Through their official social networks, GOT7 shared the teaser video for “Last Piece”, their next song with which they will premiere “Breath of Love: Last Piece”, their new album. The comeback is scheduled for the end of the month, the K-pop group will take over winter and show their most romantic side. Youngjae starred in the new trailers and earned Ahgase’s praise.

The idol showed his facet as a model, the publication already registers more than 30 thousand RTs and 40 thousand likes. The first beats of the song are part of this preview, although they did not reveal much about the lyrics or the sound, but it promises to have incredible energy and choreography, Youngjae modeled with a youthful and modern outfit.

YOUNGJAE FALLS IN LOVE WITH AGHASE IN LAST PIECE

The video lasts only a few seconds, but it is enough for the emotion of Ahgase, the idol models in the middle of an art gallery, whose walls are decorated with several paintings that hang on the walls, in the background a ladder appears and little by little, Youngjae appears inside the camera frame.

The idol’s attire is a striking red suit with details of nagra lines, which appear to be dark flames on his clothes. The singer stares at the camera throughout the clip, while a beat builds up from the background until the image fades into a black background displaying the GOT7 logo.

The K-pop group will make their comeback on November 30, expected to close the third chapter of their previous albums.

The K-pop group has already released the first song from their new album: “Breath”, which became Ahgase’s favorite before meeting the final comeback.



