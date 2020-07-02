GOT7’s Youngjae denounces harassment of sasaengs once again

This is not the first time Youngjae has mentioned the invasion of his privacy and fans have shown their annoyance in support of the idol. The GOT7 vocalist shared a recent experience with sasaengs who harass him frequently.

This is not the first time that Youngjae has confronted stalkers directly, as throughout his career he has denounced the leakage of his phone number, constant calls from unknown numbers, and invasion of his privacy .

But despite asking for help and respect for his personal space, Youngjae has not received a positive response as the harassment against him continues .

Youngjae’s complaint occurred through his personal Instagram account, where he said he recognized the person who followed him to the aesthetic since he previously secretly took pictures of him.

Stop coming in front of the hair and makeup site. Are you threatening me? When you secretly took pictures of me while talking to other people in the cafeteria and then you came up to ask ‘Can I post this?’

Furthermore, Youngjae noted in this post that if the person harassing you wanted to ruin someone’s life they could do so by sharing their own photos, not bordering you on dealing with complicated situations.

Youngjae siempre ha tenido que hacer público es acoso que recibe, pues su empresa no hace nada. #ProtectYoungjae pic.twitter.com/fk2nCBPdcX — 𝕞𝕒𝕣 ♀ (@sftgyeomie2) July 2, 2020

The complaint of Youngjae appeared only a few hours after that JYP Entertainment published a statement where the company EXTernal be aware of the violation of the rights of their artists, so it would take action on the matter.

However, fans noted that similar releases have been released previously, and despite this, the invasion of the privacy of GOT7 members is still present, making it difficult for them to trust the words of the company.

