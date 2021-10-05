GOT7’s Youngjae Debuts Vibin ‘, What Makes Your MV Unmissable

GOT7’s Youngjae just debuted as a solo artist and presented a cool album and will make you dance with his music video. GOT7 is showing new facets in his career, this time it is Youngjae‘s turn to present his solo album and conquer everyone with his talent.

The main vocalist of the group joined Sublime Artist Agency this year and from the beginning, he has developed exciting projects that made the hearts of all his fans happy, not only for all the Youngjae content that has been released but also for seeing the idol. achieve the goals that you’ve dreamed of for a long time.

After releasing his first series, starring in a musical, modeling for magazines multiple and even launch several OST of dramas, Youngjae now presents his album as a soloist , it is COLORS from Ars and as its name suggests is a record material which shows its essence in music.

The lead single from the album is named Vibin ‘ , which is full of great moments and qualities that GOT7 fans will fall in love with , read on and learn why this release conquered from the first moment.

YOUNGJAE’S VIBIN ‘, THE SONG YOU NEED ON U PLAYLIST

Fresh & cool

Vibin ‘melody and music video have a fresh, happy and relaxed vibe that will accompany you on those days where you just want to live in the moment and enjoy every moment.

It portrays a youthful, lively and even adventurous side, but it also takes us to real settings full of charm.

Choreography

Youngjae was accompanied by a team of dancers and together they perform energetic steps that you will want to follow to the beat of the song. In addition, a moment that stole the glances has all the vibes of a musical thanks to the interaction of the idol with his companions on stage.

GOT7 FOREVER

References to GOT7 are present on several occasions, the car license plate has in its numbers the date of the group’s debut, while on the night stage the phrase that these idols use to introduce themselves before a greeting appears:

Come and get it

Challenge

Youngjae even released a challenge that accompanies the melody and will make all the fans dance by taking up some of the choreography.

my maknae line 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hFd9Rkb9h — 야나 누나 ♡ (@hbmark93) October 5, 2021

Yugyeom, BamBam, and Jay B have already joined in on this proposal and the clips have been shared multiple times.

Gennie

Youngjae’s Vibin ‘conquered GOT7 fans and that’s why within hours of its premiere it already reached number 1 on Gennie’s chart, so don’t forget to take a look at this and the rest of the melodies that are part of COLORS from Ars.