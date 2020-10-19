GOT7’s Jinyoung and Yugyeom share comeback details

After meeting at the JYP Entertainment building, Yugyeom and Jinyoung met with their fans to talk about their upcoming GOT7 comeback and give some hints.

AHGASEs around the world were in for a surprise when Jinyoung and Yugyeom hooked up to a V Live broadcast to greet their fans and reveal some details about the music they are preparing, as well as everything fans can anticipate for the comeback.

The broadcast took place inside one of JYP Entertainment’s rehearsal rooms and initially featured a special guest appearance from Jackson, who briefly waved across the screen before leaving.

SPOILERS AND THE RELEASE DATE FOR THE GOT7 COMBACK

Yugyeom and Jinyoung pointed out that they have been preparing for a long time and learned a lot because the performances are a bit more difficult this time. They know that fans are eager for their comeback but asked them to wait a little longer, so the comeback could be until December.

Yugyeom, who is the main dancer of GOT7, said that from his perspective the new song is emotional but powerful. Although he always considers that the group’s choreographies are usually complicated, it has a special energy. Also, the dance has some graceful moves and they must use their necks a lot to perform the steps.

Fans believe that during this V Live, both idols gave some spoilers with the movements of their hands that seemed to be sending messages, such as when they repeatedly placed it over their heart, the moment when Jinyoung counted his fingers without pointing out exactly what. he was referring to and when Yugyeom pointed at Jinyoung while his hands changed positions, but we will only know the truth when the new album is released.

On this broadcast, the singers and members of GOT7 commented that they have prepared many performances and many songs, thus awakening the excitement of their fans for what they will see in the next comeback.

Several members of the group held live broadcasts recently, previously it was Jackson Wang who showed how much he loves his fans.



