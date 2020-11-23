GOT7’s JB is Keanu Reeves’ nephew? AHGASE’s strategy

AHGASE’s creativity showed its strength by revealing Keanu Reeves as the uncle of Jaebeom, leader of GOT7. The fan strategy yielded incredible results.

GOT7 idols just released the first single for their album Breath Of Love: Last Piece, but amid the excitement for this new release, fans of the JYP Entertainment group gave way to a strategy that made JB known as the nephew of renowned actor Keanu Reeves.

The two stars met for the first time last year during the YSL SS20 Menswear Show in Los Angeles, California. The event brought together several of the brand’s ambassadors and for this reason, Jaebeom and Keanu Reeves posed for some pictures together while showing broad smiles.

AHGASE MAKES JB THE NEPHEW OF KEANU REEVES

GOT7 fans kept an eye out for the group’s new updates ahead of the comeback, but a huge surprise came when a fan account dedicated to Keanu Reeves shared some of the posts anticipating the premiere of Breath.

Keanu fans who saw these posts began to wonder if the account had been hacked, to which the person behind the site denied that possibility and admitted that she was simply excited for the idol group’s comeback.

Responses to the post revealed photos of JB and Keanu Reves’ meeting at the fashion show, but in addition to pointing out a good relationship, some fans of the idol group took the opportunity to say that the actor was the uncle of the leader of GOT7. These statements caught the attention of many people, who in search of links that would answer their curiosity ended up viewing the videos of the JYP Entertainment group.

The strategy continued to be exploited thanks to threads on Twitter that highlighted the similarities of both stars in some photo shoots, making everyone believe that they were really family. However, an unexpected moment came when JB came across one of these posts on Instagram and in addition to liking it, he left a brief comment showing his surprise.

GOT7 just released the music video for Breath, the first song that will be part of the K-Pop group’s next album.



