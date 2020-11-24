GOT7’s Jackson and Mark shine in Last Piece teasers

Following the premiere of the music video for Breath, GOT7’s social media began to reveal teasers for the upcoming premiere that will accompany the album’s release.

GOT7 fans are surrounded by the excitement of a new comeback, JYP Entertainment idols prepared a full-length album that will be released on November 30, although the first title song has already been revealed, Last Piece will be the promotional melody. for this era of the group and we already know what Jackson and Mark look like in the new production.

Previously, the possibility that the MV for Breath and Last Piece had a connection was pointed out, a theory that was confirmed once the teasers for the second melody began to be revealed, since apparently the second video will be developed in the art gallery where it begins. and concludes Breath.

MARK AND JACKSON’S LOOK SURPRISES GOT7 FANS

The first individual teasers for Last Piece were shared in the form of video clips where we see the idols inside the gallery and throwing a powerful look at the camera as they take a little twist.

The most recent teasers correspond to Mark and Jackson, but they both surprised with a fresh and elegant image. In the case of the Hong Kong rapper, he wears his hair in light color, while Mark has a dark look, but in both cases they wear clothing in reddish colors.

Here’s a teaser for Jackson Wang:

We recently also told you the details you should know about Breath, the MV that GOT7 prepared as a pre-released single.



