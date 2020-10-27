GOT7’s BamBam surprises fans with a look at his muscles

BamBam showed the results of his gym visits, and GOT7 fans reacted positively to the rapper’s surprise by showing off their muscles.

Among the GOT7 members, BamBam was often seen as the youngest member (despite not being) due to his slim build. The idol long ago expressed that he wanted to gain muscle mass and was determined to focus on the exercise routines that would make it possible. Today he showed the result of working with his muscles, and GOT7 fans were impressed.

Recently, BamBam modeled for Praew magazine, and when the first cover images were revealed, anticipation rose among GOT7 fans as the Thai rapper appeared with his arms fully uncovered and showed off his muscles.

However, today that the video of GOT7 OFFLINE was published revealing the behind the scenes of this photoshoot and the preparations, BamBam also took the opportunity to surprise his fans with a video on his social networks.

The clip was posted on his personal Twitter account and the Bangkok-born is on his back while doing push-ups with his arms and showing off the muscles of his body. GOT7 fans were also able to appreciate the idol’s tattoos, one of them with the legend Forever Young on the middle of his back.

THE EMOTION CONTINUES FOR GOT7 FANS

Along with BamBam’s videos posted by the idol and GOT7’s YouTube account, other members of the JYP Entertainment group also updated their social media. Jackson Wang, who will be on the cover of L’OFFICIEL magazine in the United States, shared several images of the photoshoot he made for that written medium.

For his part, Mark also made it known through images that he will be in LINED magazine for its November issue and published some black and white photographs from the photoshoot.

Yugyeom was not far behind and released a video shot by Jinyoung where we see GOT7’s maknae dancing during rehearsals for a show. In addition, he posted an image where we see him from behind enjoying the sun in Seoul.

The surprises for GOT7 fans could continue if the rest of the group members appear on social media, but the excitement has already been great so far.

Know which are the best songs that GOT7 has performed in the OST of some Korean dramas, in Rex Nation we will tell you the details.



