GOT7’s BamBam falls in love with Breath Of Love teasers

GOT7 will release Breath Of Love: Last Piece and BamBam wore an elegant style that captured the eyes of AHGASES who are eagerly awaiting the record material.

GOT7 fans have received surprises daily as the date for the comeback approaches, in addition to the first group teasers, the individual images of the idols were gradually revealed, this time it was the turn of BamBam, who showed a dazzling look that You’ll love it.

Now that the images of the maknae line have started to be revealed, the album premiere feels closer and the excitement of AHGASE continues to rise. The teaser images have shown each of the members in three different scenarios, and this was no exception.

BAMBAM SHOWS HIS CHARM FOR BREATH OF LOVE: LAST PIECE

The interpreter of Party wears his hair in black, but although two of these images show us that he is wearing an undercut look, the first image shows his hair a little longer on both sides.

The jewelry worn by this idol helped him complement the outfits that are distinguished by their elegance and a touch of seduction, but one detail that stood out was the small braid that BamBam wears hanging from his hair in one of the images.

We recently also told you about the evolution of the GOT7 members over time, know their before and after.



