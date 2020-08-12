GOT7’s BamBam declares himself a One Direction fan

BamBam declares himself a fan of One Direction and Harry Styles. The idol once again lived with AhGaSe through a live broadcast. The group ended the promotions for “DYE” a long time ago, so they enjoy their free time, and also revealed the surprises that the group is preparing for the fans.

Through the VLive platform, BamBam made a live video to share with his fans details of GOT7, change of look and his musical tastes, among others. During the broadcast, BamBam played background music and showed his fanaticism for “One Direction.”

The idol listened to “Perfect”, one of the most popular ballads of the British group, during the song, BamBam seemed to enjoy the lyrics, in addition, he confessed that he loves Harry Styles’ voice.

Bambam enjoyed the high notes as “Perfect” played. Can you imagine a collaboration between the two? Harry Styles is no stranger to K-pop, the Briton attended a girl group concert a long time ago.

BamBam, who frequently changes the style of his hair, also confessed that he is planning to dye it a new color: red. This idea is something you’ve had on your mind for a long time, so you’re really in the mood for a makeover.



