GOT7 starts a new chapter in your career, what are your plans?

Today GOT7’s contract with JYP Entertainment concludes and fans celebrate a new stage in the lives of idols.

It was recently announced that none of the GOT7 members would be renewing their contract with JYP, which is why the celebration took place on social media when AHGASE congratulated the members on a new beginning.

Although at first there was a bit of uncertainty about how the GOT7 boys would continue their careers, fans agree that they made a good decision when leaving the company where they debuted, mainly because now idols will have more creative freedom in their lives. musical projects.

The GOT7 fandom had long expressed disagreements with JYP Entertainment , but their requests were not heard. On the other hand, the members of the group expressed several times that their compositions tended to be modified before being released to adhere to the requirements of the company, but now that the employment relationship has come to an end, they all showed their excitement at a new stage .

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO GOT7 FROM NOW ON?

Amid congratulations from AHGASE celebrating a new beginning for GOT7 , members of the group have been active on social media, via Instagram, Twitter, and Weibo, but the path they will take is still uncertain.

JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom have shown their determination to stick together and continue working as a team, however, it is known that each also has intentions to embark on new projects, so it is still uncertain how. they will handle both facets of their careers.

What is a fact is that fans remain loyal to their favorite idols, so both as GOT7 and through their new projects they will receive great support from different parts of the world.

We also recently told you that Jackson, Mark, BamBam and JB were in the recording studio and there are several rumors about the musical releases they are preparing.