GOT7 Secrets and Confessions You Won’t Believe

GOT7 surprised with some comments and revelations through the shows they visit. The boys of GOT7 have a great friendship that has grown stronger over time. Thanks to the funny moments they share, they are not afraid to reveal some anecdotes that have accompanied them throughout their history.

Thus, the members of this idol group gave their fans funny moments when they honestly answered some questions and recounted some of their most memorable fights and adventures.

GOT7 remembers each moment in a group as a pleasant experience that is part of their history, and fans have also gotten to know these idols better thanks to all the comments they share.

Read on and find out about some of the most amazing things GOT7 has revealed through interviews and shows they have performed on.

Fans know how happy JB is while eating, and on one occasion, this idol had bought some chicken to eat later. However, the chicken disappeared and JB thought that Jackson was the person who had finished his meal, so they argued and even stopped talking for a short time. Later, Bambam confessed that he had eaten the chicken but decided to hide his crime.

When the members of GOT7 were still trainees, Jinyoung’s mother used to send kimchi to the company address, but Jinyoung did not receive what his parents sent him due to the messaging delivery men thinking it was for Park Jin Young, the founder of JYP Entertainment.

Yugyeom said that most of the members tend to call someone when they are facing difficulties, however, Mark prefers not to share his problems so as not to make others worry about him.

Youngjae was shocked when he arrived at JYP Entertainment’s trainee dorm. Bambam heard the door open and he hoped it was any of the other boys, as he was about to take a shower he wanted to play a joke on whoever had just entered and came out naked, but when he saw that it was a new partner he felt ashamed .

After their debut, JB and Jinyoung had a discussion while choosing how a rug should be placed on which they could sleep, while one suggested that all members fit horizontally with their feet on the outside, another wanted them to use it vertically to That the few members who could lie down were totally comfortable, they even held each other by the neck until Jackson separated them and they quickly reconciled.

When Bambam was living in the trainee’s dormitory, someone made a joke that they had seen a ghost following him. He was so scared that he asked his mother to speak to a seer to find out what the ghost wanted.

Jinyoung said that if he had a little sister, the GOT7 member who could date him would be Bambam, although this member originally had the lowest score, Jinyoung said that because Bambam liked to go shopping he could make his sister happy, but Jackson pointed out that everything Bambam bought would be for himself.

JB said that after their debut, they had so many activities that they often felt tired and wanted to sleep. They were going to give an interview and he saw that Bambam was applying a cooling balm under his eyes, so he thought to do the same in order to stay awake, Jackson applied it too, but because the balm was not for that , afterwards they could not open their eyes due to burning.



