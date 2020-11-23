GOT7 reveals fresh video for their new song Breath

GOT7’s new MV kicked off the new era of the K-Pop group. Breath is the first song from the album Breath Of Love: Last Piece that fell in love with every fan of idols.

The JYP Entertainment group is about to release a new album highlighting the great participation of the GOT7 members in songwriting. Before this happens, the singers unveiled what Breath sounds like, a fresh and energetic song that already has its own music video.

Breath was composed by Youngjae and selected as one of the title songs for this record material. The premiere kept the AHGASES pending, who did not stop throwing compliments for the melody and the members of GOT7, we will tell you why this clip is so special.

GOT7’S FRESH AND Energetic STYLE WAS PLASMATED IN BREATH

The video begins in an art gallery where a large number of paintings are being placed. The members appear on stage walking in opposite directions until the stage transforms and takes us to the outside of a station. JB begins to perform the first verses of the song, and Jinyoung follows up.

The 7 idols show off their vocal skills one on one, but also their good bearing with a charming style. As the clip progresses, other people begin to appear in the frame, but a very special detail of this music video occurs thanks to the transitions, since they take us from day to afternoon and dawn, interspersing the stages and the members that we see in screen.

For its part, the lyrics of Breath tell us about a person in love who describes how the lights inside were going out but a glow reappeared after meeting a special person, whose presence helps him stay alive and full of joy.



