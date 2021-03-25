GOT7 Jackson cancels partnership with Adidas

GOT7’s Jackson first partnered with Adidas in 2018 and has been actively involved ever since.

GOT7’s Jackson first partnered with Adidas in 2018 and has been actively involved in several campaigns for the renowned brand since then. However, after reports of forced labor and discrimination against minorities in Xinjiang, the idol decided to officially cancel his association.

After some statements of alleged use of forced labor and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang to harvest cotton, Chinese citizens declared that false information was provided to boycott cotton in this specific place.

But, ignoring Chinese citizens and their claims, the globally recognized brand as Adidas stopped using Xinjiang cotton, so through Weibo, Jackson Wang confirmed that he had terminated his contract with Adidas. The statement warns:

[ News 📃] – Jackson de GOT7 annule son partenariat avec Adidas en raison du soutien de la marque aux travailleurs du Xinjiang.

– GOT7’s Jackson Cancels Partnership With Adidas Due To The Brand’s Support For Xinjiang Laborers.#GOT7 #JacksongWang #Jackson pic.twitter.com/zVT4Map3Ll — Dou23aa 🇨🇦 (@dou23aa) March 25, 2021

As of today, this studio (agency) and Mr. Jackson Wang will stop working with the Adidas Originals brand. The country’s interests are above all, and the studio and Mr. Jackson Wang are strictly against all malicious acts that defame and slander China.

At the moment, Adidas has not commented on the matter, but several celebrities have started to cut relations with different brands that have been stopping and criticizing the use of Xinjiang cotton.