GOT7: his history of girlfriends, dating and love rumors

Find out which artists have been related to GOT7 members. GOT7’s career has allowed us to get to know many facets of the members of the group and, in each one of them, the members have demonstrated their talents and abilities, conquering the hearts of the fans.

But although this JYP Entertainment group has been characterized by staying away from scandals, the members have not been spared from being involved in some dating rumors.

Therefore, below we tell you what are the rumors that have surrounded the members of GOT7, if anyone has a girlfriend or has confirmed any relationship. Keep reading and find out about the love history of these guys.

Jinyoung

Jinyoung was related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo after they both became MCs of a music show. According to fans, they had good chemistry and looked good together, however these rumors did not go beyond fan groups.

Bam Bam

During 2017 a photo of this idol was released with Twice’s Mina, the image was published on fan sites and the duo was seen using a neon filter, which gave way to rumors that they were dating. A short time later, JYP Entertainment denied the rumors, noting that they are only colleagues from the same company, so they would take action against defamation.

You may also be interested: GOT7 prepares new summer surprises for the GOTOON Dolls

Jackson

This idol was related to Kim Lee, a girl who, in addition to being a model, followed Jackson on her Instagram account and repeatedly left suspicious comments. However, they were only rumors created in fan groups and quickly disappeared.

Despite this, Jackson has pointed out on several occasions that when he began to learn Korean, he used to date, since according to him this was a good way to progress in the use of a new language. We don’t know if Jackson has said it as a joke, but it has been mentioned more than once.

JB

JB was surrounded by some dating rumors after some fans saw some of the GOT7 members at a coffee shop, according to the story and photos shared by fans, JB received a call that he answered in a smiling manner. Given this, his companions began to annoy him and joke with him until the idol chose to leave the premises to continue talking on the phone, but he never left his wide smile while talking.



