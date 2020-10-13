GOT7, everything you need to know about

Learn the most important facts about GOT7 members and become an expert Ahgase to support them to the fullest.

GOT7 is one of the K-Pop groups that since their debut has reached the international audience, for that reason, they maintain a fandom that goes beyond borders. If you want to know more about these idols, we recommend that you continue reading and discover everything you need about each one.

The JYP Entertainment group debuted on January 16, 2014, although the concept of these artists has evolved over time, more and more hearts are conquering with their talents and personalities.

Currently, the members of this K-Pop group not only show their skills as members of GOT7, but fans have been able to witness their growth and development in other fields such as composition, acting, dance and even entrepreneurship. of new companies.

Learn more about each of the talented idols that make up this group so you can discover everything their fans love about them.

PROFILES AND CURIOSITIES OF GOT7 MEMBERS

JB

Full Name: Lim Jae Beom

Date of birth: January 6, 1994

Place of birth: Goyang, South Korea

Height: 1.79 m

He is the leader of the group and before debuting with GOT7 he was part of the duo JJ Project with Jinyoung, with whom he released the song Bounce.

Although many consider him to have a serious appearance, Jaebeom tends to joke around with his companions all the time.

He has written various melodies for GOT7, standing out as the member who has managed to place the most songs on the group’s albums.

He also publishes some solo songs through his SoundCloud account, his username is off_def

Be part of OFFSHORE, a group of artists who collaborate musically to create R&B-style tracks

He also debuted in the JUS2 sub unit alongside Yugyeom.

MARK

Full Name: Mark Yi En Tuan

Date of birth: September 4, 1993

Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States

Height: 1.75 m

He’s the hyung of the group, but his funny personality easily hides it.

In his debut, Mark became known as the most skilled member for the martial arts that they performed during their dance routines.

He debuted as a solo artist in the Chinese music industry, where he has already released several singles such as Outta My Head.

He is one of the three rappers of the group, the same who make up the AmeriThaiKong line because they are all foreigners

He is distinguished by his love of video games.

He is very good at sports and physical competitions

JACKSON

Full Name: Jackson Wang

Date of birth: March 28, 1994

Place of birth: Hong Kong, China

Height: 1.74 m

Before becoming a JYP entertainment trainee, Jackson was a talented fencer who won the Asian Junior Championships.

In 2017, he began his solo career with the song Papillon.

He founded his company TEAM WANG with which he has experimented with various facets as artists.

He has a charismatic personality that has allowed him to become close to various celebrities and shine on variety shows or survival shows.

Despite being a rapper, he has proven his vocal skills on a number of occasions.

He recently mentored some programs in China where he guided the participants to show their best, one of them was the third season of Street Dance Of China.

JINYOUNG

Full Name: Park Jin Young

Date of birth: September 22, 1994

Place of birth: Jinhae Gu, South Sorea

Height: 1.78 m

In addition to being one of the group’s vocalists, Jinyoung started an acting career, for which he has participated in various films and K-dramas.

In his debut as part of JJ Project and the beginning of GOT7, he used to use ‘Junior’ as his stage name due to his having the same name as the then CEO of JYP Entertainment, but then he opted to use his real name in promotions.

He has been an MC for various music shows and awards.

This idol wrote the song Thank you, a melody performed by GOT7 as a thank you to their fans.

He has lent his voice for the creation of audiobooks and during a movie named Princess Aya.

During his debut with the group, Jinyoung called hisself GOT7’s mom because he and JB were the ones in charge of the group because they had more experience.

YOUNGJAE

Full Name: Choi Young Jae

Date of birth: September 17, 1996

Place of birth: Mokpo, South Korea

Height: 1.77 m

He is the main vocalist of GOT7 thanks to his powerful voice.

He learned to play the piano since he was a student.

He has his own SoundCloud account where he shares some songs as a soloist, which you can find as ars333ars.

He is one of the idols who has trained for the least time before his debut, as he was only a trainee for 7 months before GOT7 released their song Girls Girls Girls.

Recentlye worked as a radio DJ for a season, thus fulfilling one of his biggest dreams.

Like other members, he has written songs for the group, the most recent to be released was Aura, which was part of the album DYE.

BAM BAM

Full Name: Kunpimook Bhuwakul

Date of birth: May 2, 1997

Place of birth: Bangkook, Thailand

Height: 1.77 m

BamBam became interested in K-Pop after his mother took him to a concert to see Rain, since he is a huge fan of this idol.

He was accepted into JYP Entertainment through an audition and moved to South Korea when he was just 14 years old.

BamBam is a highly sought-after artistic figure in Thailand, as brands know that having him as their ambassador will represent a campaign success.

He is popular with JYP Entertainment idols, as he captivated several after joining the company while still very young. For that reason, other artists and trainees wanted to show their support and take care of him.

He has made some cameos that demonstrate his acting ability.

Enjoy taking photos, videos and going through the editing process of this type of visual material.

YUGYEOM

Full Name: Kim Yu Gyeom

Date of birth: November 17, 1997

Place of birth: Namyangju, South Korea

Height: 1.82 m

Yugyeom is GOT7’s maknae but he’s also the tallest.

He is distinguished by his extensive skills as a dancer and has created several of GOT7’s choreographies, but he is also a prominent member of the vocal line.

Despite being the youngest, he does not hesitate to joke with his teammates, showing the trust and friendship that unites them.

It is part of the second sub-unit of GOT7, JUS2.

He has a small pet dog named Dalkyum, but after adopting him he suffered from allergies that he now has under control.

His SoundCloud account is yugyeom17.

We recently also introduced you 5 outfits inspired by GOT7 that will make you look amazing



