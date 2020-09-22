GOT7 could have a comeback very soon new clues emerge

GOT7 fans are looking forward to this idol group’s comeback, and the new music release could be revealed very soon in case the rumors are confirmed.

It has been several months since the release of GOT7’s latest album, the group consisting of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom showed a charming side in DYE, but fans are hoping to see more of them in 2020 and the group could be preparing their comeback.

The boys of GOT7 are known to have been working on new music, however, JYP Entertainment’s schedule for the second half of the year did not reveal any information about a new release from the group.

The members of the group have been keeping busy with their individual agendas, but have also found moments to meet up, how do rumors of a new comeback for the group arise?

GOT7 PLANNING TO MEET THEIR FANS VERY SOON

After celebrating his birthday, Jinyoung took to V Live to greet his fans and thank them for all the congratulatory messages they prepared for him, but also said that they would possibly surprise fans with a new live broadcast within a few minutes. weeks, this time with the whole group.

Previously, the possibility of GOT7 preparing their comeback for mid-October had been raised, however since it was not a report from JYP Entertainment, the doubt remained and gave way to speculation.

Will this be the date for the idol group’s comeback? The GOT7 members have stated that the AHGASEs will still have to wait a bit longer for a new music release, but the wait could come to an end in case this long-awaited comeback is confirmed.

Keep an eye on the social networks of this group so you don’t miss any details of the announcement of their return.

Recently, when Stray Kids premiered more music, BamBam showed their support for the idols of the same company by appearing on one of the broadcasts these boys held.



