GOT7 Confesses Why He Left JYP Instead Of Renewing His Contract

Jay B gratefully looks back on his time at JYP Entertainment, but shared the motive behind GOT7’s choice to leave the company together and continue independently.

It has been more than a year since, after their seventh anniversary as a group, GOT7 decided not to renew their exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment. Since then we have seen the members shine as solo artists, but now that they have returned with their comeback with seven members, they also reflected on their new beginning.

Currently each of the members of GOT7 has their contract with a different company, but for team activities they develop their music independently and work hand in hand with Warner Music Korea.

When their self-titled mini album was released, it was inevitable to ask K-Pop idols why they chose to leave the company they already knew despite their intention to continue promoting together.

GOT7 RECEIVED A GOOD OFFER ON THEIR CONTRACT FROM JYP, WHY DID THEY REJECT IT?

The members spoke with GQ Australia and it was then that they confessed that although the company offered interesting alternatives for the group and ‘the offer was not bad’, they realized that their vision and that of JYP was different, especially in terms of individual promotions. Of the members. JayB said:

I wanted a bigger role in my job. I’m not trying to be a superstar, I just wanted to be me.

Youngjae couldn’t agree more, commenting on how this new start gave them the opportunity for each member to shine as a solo artist, something that fans have widely requested in previous years:

All the members are people who could have shined a lot brighter, but we just didn’t get that chance. When they act as soloists, they do

JYP ENTERTAINMENT HELPED GOT7 HAVE THE RIGHTS TO THE GROUP

Even though they no longer work together, Jay B mentioned his gratitude to JYP for the years they were under the label, but also because by applying for the rights to the GOT7 brand they received a great collaboration from both Park Jin Young and the current JYP. CEO of this company.

