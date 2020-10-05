GoT: This big lie that allowed the series to emerge

Without this big lie, the Game of Thrones series would never have been born! Incredible but true ! To create the Game of Thrones series, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss had to blatantly lie to the executives of the HBO channel.

Indeed, the latter who are very big fans of the novels of George RR Martin did not hesitate to invent a huge lie to be sure to see their project come true. Indeed, according to the Digital Spy site, David Benioff and DB Weiss have confided to having lied about the global reach of the show to the big names of the American chain during the presentation of the project. “The lie we told was that the show was ‘contained’ and that it was just a character-driven storyline,” said David Benioff.

Before DB Weiss added: "We knew that most of the people who made the decisions were not going to read 4000 pages [of George RR Martin's books] and realize that dragons were growing and that there would be very big battles. We were counting on them not to find out until it was too late. " The latter therefore did not hesitate to hide the scale of the project as well as the financial scope of such a series. A funny anecdote that allowed the legendary duo to create the most watched but also the most expensive historical-fantasy series of all time! And for good reason, as the seasons went by, HBO never hesitated to gradually increase the budget, up to investing $ 15 million per episode in the final season. Too strong !




