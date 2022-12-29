GOT The Beat, the first division of SM Entertainment’s female supergroup Girls On Top, has announced new details about their upcoming debut mini-album “Stamp On It”.

Earlier today (December 29) at midnight Korean time, SM Entertainment turned to the official social networks of GOT The Beat to reveal new details of their upcoming return to music. The seven-piece group will release their first album titled “Stamp On It” on January 16, 2023, which will include “a total of six songs in the dance genre that will stand out,” according to this news report from Hanguk Gyeongjae TV. The full track list will be published by the label later.

In addition, SM Entertainment also announced that the project team will perform the song from the new album live for the first time at the upcoming concert of the company “SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU [email protected]”, which is scheduled for January 1, 2023.

The new announcement was made a few days after SM Entertainment confirmed news of the upcoming return of GOT The Beat in response to news reports that the band had reportedly completed filming a music video for the release.

The release of “Stamp On It” will be the first return of the female group, which will take place more than a year after their debut with “Step Back”. The track was first performed on a special stage of SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU [email protected] earlier this year before it was officially released on South Korean and worldwide music streaming services in January.

Girls On Top is the sixth project group created by SM Entertainment, which began with SM The Ballad in 2010. This group includes members of TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO. In 2019, the SuperM boy band debuted on the label, which included members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.

Girls On Top are going to present the label’s artists in various combinations and divisions. Their first unit, GOT The Beat, consists of lead singer BoA, Taeyong and Hyeon from Girls’ Generation, Seulgi and Wendy from Red Velvet, and Winter and Karina from aespa.