GoT: One thing Liam Cunningham refused to do

One of the plots should have turned out differently but Liam Cunningham fought back and revealed the one thing he refused to do in Game of Thrones.

It’s been over a year since the Game of Thrones Series Finale aired on HBO, and fans are still struggling to recover from this tragic outcome for so many of the star characters. While the fantasy show is over, new information about the series has been revealed through James Hibbard’s Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. In the pages of the book, Liam Cunningham made some confidences and returned to the one thing he had refused to make his character Ser Davos do in Game of Thrones. More importantly, he explains why he chose not to do it in Game of Thrones.

Liam Cunningham joined Game of Thrones in Season 2. The actor said the show’s co-showrunner David Benioff wanted Ser Davos to have feelings for Missandei, Daenerys’ advisor, after they met in the season. 7. However, Liam Cunningham did not hear it the same way. He revealed, “When we first met Daenerys, David Benioff and director [Mark Mylod] wanted Davos to have a crush on Missandei. And I fought them. Pu ****, I didn’t. ever do. It’s the one thing I’ve ever stood up to them on. Woman is a goddess, but with Davos’ story with Lyanna Mormont and Shireen, you can’t make her take the heat for a young woman. “. The Game of Thrones actor has finally won his case!



