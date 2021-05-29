Gossip Girl: Series Reboot Wins Teaser With Kristen Bell Return

Gossip Girl: HBO Max released this Friday (28) the first teaser of the Gossip Girl reboot. To the delight of fans, the video featured narration by actress Kristen Bell, who also narrated the original series.

The story takes place eight years after “Gossip Girl” retires from networks and gossip. But that will all change when a new generation of New York private school teenagers are introduced to the “blog girl.”

“Secrets aren’t fun…unless they come from Gossip Girl. She’s back and meaner than ever,” says the description of the video posted on HBO’s YouTube channel. It has already been confirmed that the story will take place in a world in which the original characters exist, giving space for some of them to make cameos in the plot.

The production will star Jordan Jordan, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Evan Mock and Whitney Peak. The direction will be taken care of by Joshua Safran.

The series premieres on July 8th on HBO Max.