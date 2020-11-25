‘Gossip Girl’ says foodbye to Netflix Where to watch it next?

‘Gossip Girl’ is the latest victim of the streaming wars, Netflix has already announced that it will leave its catalog as of Thursday, December 31, omg!

‘Gossip Girl’ is expected to leave Netflix to hit HBO Max. There are a number of important clues that the series is coming soon.

For one thing, HBO Max will become the home of the upcoming ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, so it would make sense for the OG series to live there as well, though this could also mean they’ll make the original show unavailable for a while. to avoid unfavorable comparisons with new episodes.

Where to watch ‘Gossip Girl’ after it comes off Netflix?

There is other evidence that HBO Max will soon have “Gossip Girl.” The show was produced by Warner Bros. television, which is part of WarnerMedia, the company that is also behind HBO Max.

The streamer is also increasingly becoming the content streaming home for The CW, the network that housed “Gossip Girl.” Although Netflix has an inherited contract with The CW that maintains shows that aired between 2016 and 2019 like ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Flash’ on Netflix.

Everything that was released after that date (like Batwoman) goes to HBO Max. The contract for previous shows is also starting to expire, which explains why “Gossip Girl” is leaving its current broadcast home.

In fact, HBO Max seemed to confirm that it was receiving ‘Gossip Girl’ in a press release in the summer, where they mentioned that the show would hit the streamer “within the first year of launch”, that is, before May 2021. Without However, now it seems that it could come sooner.

As of now, we don’t have a release date for ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max. However, this could be because the streamer has yet to release her January schedule, where the show could appear after exiting Netflix in late December.



