Gossip Girl: Reboot of The Series Already Has Premiere Date; Check Out!

Gossip Girl: It looks like the rich Uper East Side are coming back to the small screens. According to Cosmopolitan, the Gossip Girl reboot is set to debut on HBO Max in July. In addition to the news, the magazine also released an essay that performed with the cast of the series.

The story takes place eight years after “Gossip Girl” retires from networks and gossip. However, everything will change when a new generation of teenagers from private schools in New York are introduced to the “blog girl”. Actress Kristen Bell, who narrated the original series, has already been confirmed in the plot.

It has also been confirmed that the series will take place in a world in which the original characters exist, giving space for some of them to make special appearances in the plot. The appearance of any character, however, was not confirmed by the writers of the series.

The production will star Jordan Jordan, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Evan Mock and Whitney Peak. Joshua Safran will be in charge of the direction.