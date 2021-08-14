Gossip Girl: HBO Max Series Has Return Date; look!

The reboot of Gossip Girl, produced by HBO Max, premiered on July 8, 2021. The first six episodes of the series killed fans of the classic teen and left audiences eager for the season’s conclusion. According to an announcement by HBO Max, the second part of the season is due to arrive in November 2021.

The series became one of the biggest hits in the streaming platform’s catalog and was produced by Joshua Safran, the mind responsible for the creation, production and showrunner of the original series. In addition to Safran, Kristen Bell is another name in the iconic production that is back to play the unmistakable voice of Girl from the Blog.

The Gossip Girl reboot plot

The new HBO Max series follows two stepsisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitiney Peak), who are trying to build a connection and have their relationship interfered with by the return of Gossip Girl. The rest the public can imagine: a lot of confusion and a lot of gossip being distributed to whoever wants to.

The series’ cast also includes: Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

The second part of Gossip Girl is scheduled to hit the streaming platform in November 2021.