Gossip Girl: HBO Max Releases 1º Reboot Trailer

Gossip Girl: After months of waiting from fans, HBO Max has finally released the first trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot. In the video, you can see that the Uper East Side rich are still surrounded by parties, fashion runways, romance and, of course, a lot of intrigue. Fans of the original series were also able to quench a bit of nostalgia for Kristen Bell’s narration as Gossip Girl. Check out:

Apparently, the girl on the blog left the 2000s behind and has now joined Instagram to spread the gossip of Manhattan’s elite. The plot follows Zoya Lott, who moves to Constance Billard and is welcomed by the school’s most popular group, led by Julien Calloway. However, there may be more to Zoya than meets the eye, and with the new Gossip Girl back, it might not be long before it all comes out.

The production will star Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Evan Mock and Whitney Peak. The direction will be taken care of by Joshua Safran.

The series premieres on July 8th on HBO Max.