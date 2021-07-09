Gossip Girl: Creator Gives Details on Debut Revelation

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Gossip Girl: This Thursday (8), HBO Max released the first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. Within minutes, the audience soon discovers who will act as the narrative’s mysterious tabloid, which now, instead of being a blog, consists of an Instagram profile. For this reason, Joshua Safran, the creator of the series, revealed something very interesting about the subject in a recent interview with Variety.

According to him, the idea of ​​giving the command of Gossip Girl to the teachers at Constance Billard came from real life. “I have friends who work in private schools on the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side,” he said, adding that he has visited several of them in his creative process.

“I always wondered what these teachers would be like in these schools. So I talked to some friends about the changes they’ve noticed in their students’ parents during the years they’ve taught at these places,” he said.

From there, Safran discovered some valuable details that were able to direct his thoughts to what was watched by viewers on HBO Max. they would like to take the power out of the hands of young people who are so spoiled”, he explained.

Gossip Girl: Learn about the debut of the reboot

At its inception, the audience soon meets Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), who appears to have no authority with her students. The young teacher is furious when she realizes that she cannot do anything to circumvent the behavior of the young people. However, during a conversation with her co-workers, Kate and the others are reminded of the existence of Gossip Girl.

In the original series, the infamous blog managed to expose several secrets of Constance Billard’s students, leaving them always wary of what would come next. If that time Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was responsible for taking the peace of his colleagues, now the teachers have an important weapon in their hands.

And it is clear that the plan in question can continue with great success at school, given the outcome of the debut episode. That way, the only thing left for the viewers is to wait for what’s to come in production!