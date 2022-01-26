Gospel for Shiba Inu and 10 Altcoins: This Company Adds!

The Shiba Inu is now accepted by the New York-based jewelry collection via BitPay. Shiba Inu owners can now exchange diamonds from the New York-based jewelery collection with SHIB on BitPay. Details are on Kriptokoin.com.

Significant adoption for the Shiba Inu

Payment service provider BitPay has announced that SuperJeweler, a New York-based jewelery collection, now accepts cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, through BitPay. Besides Shiba Inu, BitPay has also added leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin and five USD pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP and USDC). This means Shiba Inu owners can now purchase the diamonds, rings and other jewelry offered by the New York-based jewelry collection ahead of Valentine’s Day. The SHIB community is also seriously preparing for the SHIB lovers’ V-Day burning party scheduled for 14:00 on February 14.

BitPay set out to change the financial industry while Bitcoin was still in its infancy, making payments faster, safer and cheaper worldwide. In December 2021, BitPay announced the integration of Shiba Inu into its wallet app, thus allowing to store, buy, trade and spend SHIB. On the other hand, the Shib Lovers product campaign is currently running from January 14 to February 14. According to Bigger Entertainment, 80% of the proceeds from all Shib lovers’ purchases will be used to burn the SHIB. As seen on the Bigger Entertainment website, a total of 94,756,430 million were added to the SHIB burning pot ahead of the SHIB lovers’ V-Day burning party. Burning Shiba Inu tokens permanently removes them from the circulating supply. The drop in circulating supply could eventually push the price of the Shiba Inu up. According to ShibBurn, at press time, 410,301,499,932,240 SHIB burned out from an initial supply of one quadrillion.