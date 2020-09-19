Gorillaz Virtual Concert Series: “Singing Machine Live”

Gorillaz returns to the stage virtually with “Song Machine Live”, which can be seen around the world

Gorillaz has announced Song Machine Live, the virtual group’s first performance in the past two years, which will air on December 12 and 13 this year to the entire world.

The virtual band led by Damon Albarn will debut with songs written for the first season of its songwriting series, “Song Machine,” on three different time zone broadcasts.

Check out the streaming zone times for the Gorillaz virtual concerts below and get ticket information here.

This will be Song Machine Live by Gorillaz

‘SONG MACHINE LIVE’ will bring together images created by Gorillaz resident animator Jamie Hewlett, along with live music performed by Damon Albarn, who also acts as the band’s virtual frontman, 2D.

2D will be joined by virtual bandmates: guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals and drummer Russel, as well as the Gorillaz live band, plus a selection of featured artists.

Marc Watson, Director of LIVENow said: “We are very proud to be working together with Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans around the world. “SONG MACHINE LIVE” will raise the bar for what to expect from live broadcast concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we make LIVENow the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content. ”

Gorillaz releases new album: Song Machine

“‘Song Machine’ is the continual and ever-evolving process that sees Gorillaz release new episodes throughout 2020, recorded and captured live at Kong Studios and beyond, and made available when ready,” explained the group. by Damon Albarn on the music project.

“Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez” will be released on October 23, with physical releases on CD, vinyl and standard cassette. The 17-track Deluxe and Super Deluxe boxes will also go on sale.

Gorillaz’s new album will feature collaborations with artists like slowthai, The Cure’s Robert Smith, and more.



