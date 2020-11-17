GoPro will reward users with up to $ 1 million

GoPro announced the new edition of the Million Dollar Challenge, a challenge that rewards users with up to $ 1 million. This time, the brand invites the public that uses the new HERO9 Black model to participate, sending their best records to GoPro.com/Awards until December 4th.

The challenge arose in 2018, with the launch of HERO7. Since then, user receptivity has grown: in the last year alone, the Million Dollar Challenge received 42,000 entries.

How to participate in the event?

The first requirement is to record a video or photo exclusively with a GoPro HERO9 Black camera. To compete, submissions cannot have edits, music, filters or effects. The mark indicates the MP4 format for the videos and JPG for the photos – which must be over 1 MB. The contents for the award must be captured in HD (720p, 1080p, 1440p, 2.7K, 4K). The tip is: the higher the resolution, the better.

To help competitors, the brand made a selection with tips that can be useful. Check it out below:

• Find a good light;

• Explore the news and tools offered by HERO9 Black;

• Send as much content as you can and have;

• Bet on different images, angles, locations and ideas;

• Newness is very important for your video to be selected, so choose a capture that has never been released.

Dissemination of results

The best content will be included in the GoPro promotional video, which features the newest cameras in the product line. Participants who win the Million Dollar Challenge will be notified when the video is released, around 12:00 (Pacific Time) on December 15th. Upon notification, each winner will receive a share of the total prize pool of $ 1 million.



