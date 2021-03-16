GoPro updates Quik, its photo app for iOS and Android

GoPro announced, on Tuesday (16), the launch of Quik, an update of its application for smartphones. In addition to the new name, the software offers features such as photo murals, automatic video creation and image import.

The app is now available for download on the App Store for iOS and the Play Store for Android devices. The trial version is free, while the paid version that unlocks all features is costing R $ 37.99 / year or R $ 7.50 / month.

According to the company, Quik solves “black hole” problems with the camera roll and cell phone gallery, ensuring that special records are not lost. One of the ways to save the special photos and videos is by adding to the feed, which is a private wall within the application.

The company decided to change the name of the application to “reflect its purpose”. Quik, whose pronunciation is the same as the word “quick”, which in Portuguese means “fast”, was the nickname chosen because the app makes it more agile and easy to enjoy “favorite photos and videos, regardless of the camera or cell phone you are using ”.

Among the other features, the program facilitates the sharing of records in places such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, messages and emails. It also has an editing tool with adjustment for exposure, contrast, color, vibration and more.

The premium version will provide access, for example, to an unlimited cloud backup, a tool that will be available in 2021.