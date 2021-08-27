GoPro Quik Now Has Unlimited Cloud Backup

Action camera and software maker GoPro has announced a new addition to the GoPro Quik subscription service. From now on, the platform will feature unlimited cloud storage.

This means that all the content you create and add to the murals will be kept on the service without any reduction in quality — which can be a good alternative for those who have already reached the limit of Google Photos, which recently started to limit the maximum storage space. .

The wall helps organize your memories, highlight your favorite content and make sharing easier. Quik also allows the automatic creation of videos, application of themes, songs or filters and even the use of editing tools.

How much does Quik cost?

The feature will be added at no additional cost: the platform continues to cost R$37.99 per year or R$7.50 per month, and you can try it out for a short period at no cost. For now, only the Quik Android app from version 8.11 has been added, while the iOS version is in development and coming soon.